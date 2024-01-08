'Isn't that crazy?': Jeremy Allen White talks about The Bear getting him his second Golden Globe award; WATCH

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton and it was a star-studded event with many famous faces gracing the occasion. Jeremy Allen White, known for his role as Carmy Berzatto in the hit FX series The Bear, was honored with his second Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy. Ayo Edebiri, who starred alongside him, also emerged victorious as she won the Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series award.

White defeated some of the other major contenders in the race including Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Jason Segel for Shrinking, and Bill Hader for Barry.

Jeremy Allen White talks about The Bear getting him his second Golden Globe

During his speech, White said, “I can’t believe I’m in this room and there’s all these people I’ve loved so much and admired so much for so long. It’s unreal. I just love you guys so much. I must have done something right in this life to be in your company.”

In the backstage interview, White spoke about getting his second Golden Globe and the impact of his character saying, "Isn't that crazy. It means it's working. I think when we did the first season, nobody expected anything, nobody knew it was coming, this means we are doing something right."

About The Bear

The Bear's second season debuted in June, and in November, FX announced a third season renewal. The show centers on Carmen Carmy Berzatto, a young chef from the world of fine dining who, following a tragic death in his family, returns home to Chicago to manage his family's sandwich store, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Carmy faces a completely unfamiliar scenario, which is quite a change for him. He's now dealing with the harsh truth of running a small business, handling a kitchen crew that's both stubborn and uncooperative, and trying to mend his strained family relationships. On top of all that, he's also grappling with the aftermath of his brother's passing.

