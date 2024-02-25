SAG Awards 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Male Actor In A Comedy Series For The Bear

The 2024 SAG Awards has announced its Best Male Actor in Comedy Series. Jeremy Allen White has won the award among the actors nominated for the honor.

Jeremy Allen White wins Best Male Actor in Comedy Series

The Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series was represented by Meryl Streep, Anna Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. Jeremy Allen White has won for his performance in The Bear series. Among the nominated actors were, Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso, Bill Hader – Barry, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear, and Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso.

While accepting his speech Jeremy said, "Thank you so much First, I just have to say Ebon, you are so, so excellent in everything you do, especially in the second season where the work you do is so incredible. I love you so, so much... 'll be thanking you guys for the rest of my life."

This marks White's fifth victory this year after his Emmy Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and two Golden Globes.

White, who is 33 years old, had been winning a lot of awards leading up to Saturday's event. He got an Emmy Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and two Golden Globes. Even though he got more recognition because of the FX series he's in, he's been working hard since his Shameless days.

He was recently in an A24 drama movie called The Iron Claw. He played a pro wrestler named Kerry Von Erich, starring alongside Zac Efron who played Kevin Von Erich.

Advertisement

About the Bear Series

The Bear Show revolves around a famous chef who comes back to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after his brother dies. It's made by Christopher Storer and is on Hulu. Jeremy Allen White stars as the chef named Carmy. He tries to make the kitchen staff at The Beef better at cooking, even though he's dealing with sadness and the shop's money problems.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Carmy's cousin Richie, who is tough but nice. Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney, who is Carmy's ambitious helper. Other actors in the show include Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliot, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson.

The show is set in Chicago and is known for showing what it's really like to work in a restaurant. It also has a soundtrack with music from the '90s, like songs from Wilco, Counting Crows, and Pearl Jam. When it first came out, The Bear was very popular on FX.

It won awards from groups like the Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild, and Producers Guild. Jeremy Allen White won a Golden Globe for his acting, and Ayo Edebiri won an Independent Spirit Award for her role. The show is nominated for 13 Emmys, including best comedy series and acting nominations for White, Edebiri, and guest stars Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White and Ali Wong Bag One Each