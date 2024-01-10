This is strange': How Jeremy White reacted to getting more questions about his Calvin Klein ad than Golden Globe win

Jeremy Allen White had a major career moment at the 2024 Golden Globes, winning Best Actor in a Drama Series for his acclaimed performance in the hit FX series The Bear. However, the actor was taken aback when he received more questions from reporters on the red carpet and backstage about his steamy Calvin Klein underwear advertisement than his award victory.

While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, White was stopped by Entertainment Tonight and the first question posed to him was about the buzz surrounding his Calvin Klein photoshoot. "That was a strange experience," White told the outlet with a laugh, referring to the modeling gig. "I'm definitely more proud of this," he added, holding up his shiny new Golden Globe trophy with a smile.

White's Surprise at the Line of Questioning

According to interviews and reports, White seemed genuinely surprised that the focus of questions directed at him immediately following his big win centered around his underwear advertisement rather than his acclaimed performance in The Bear or the Globe itself. "This is so strange," he responded with a chuckle to the first Calvin Klein question, keeping his answer brief and showing visible signs of discomfort.

In a follow-up interview with Entertainment Weekly, White elaborated on his reaction, saying "I was expecting Golden Globes questions but got asked about underwear first. Not what I ever expected to be discussing on this night." While acknowledging being "very proud" of his work in The Bear, the actor stated the attention on his modeling gig for Calvin Klein felt "bizarre" and not what he had prepared responses for.

On social media, fans and viewers also picked up on White's evident surprise. "Can't believe no one asked Jeremy Allen White about The Bear and they went straight for his Calvins!" tweeted @LisaSmith123, echoing the actor's sentiment (Twitter). "Way to ruin his Globes moment," added @MarkJohnsonEsq, implying the questions detracted from White celebrating his hard-earned win.

Mixed Reactions in the Audience

In the ballroom audience at the Golden Globes event itself, reactions to White's exchange with reporters seemed mixed according to eyewitnesses. People magazine reported that while Selena Gomez and Greta Gerwig were spotted laughing along with White's responses, other famous faces like Laura Dern appeared less amused by the line of questioning diverting attention away from his award.

Overall, White handled the unexpected emphasis placed on his brief modeling career with good humor and grace. But through his interviews, the actor made clear he felt much prouder to be recognized for his three seasons of critically-acclaimed work bringing fan-favorite character Michael "Mikey" to life in The Bear over a single modeling job for Calvin Klein (Newsweek, Cinemablend). His Globe victory and the way he discussed the experience spread an important message about priorities in the entertainment industry.

While an undeniably uncomfortable moment under the bright lights of the Golden Globes, Jeremy Allen White's reaction highlighted the value of celebrating artistic wins over superficial fame or sex appeal. His performance in The Bear clearly resonated strongly with viewers and critics alike to earn him top honors that night. Though briefly overshadowed, White made it clear his proudest professional moment was being acknowledged for his incredible acting talents - not his brief stint as a model.

