Is Jujutsu Kaisen Fandom Also Taking My Hero Academia Route; Fans Point Out The 'Ship' Problem

Shipping two anime characters together is a pretty common practice in various anime fandoms. If there are no canon romantic relationships between two characters, fans sometimes like to make fan art and write fanfics about them.

However, some fandoms are notorious for taking their shipping wars a little too far, and the My Hero Academia fandom is infamous for it. But people are worried that the fandom of the new-age shonen blockbuster Jujutsu Kaisen might also suffer a similar fate.

Why do people think the JJK fandom will follow the same path as the MHA fandom?

Both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen are two of the greatest shonen anime of the new generation, set out to rival the popularity of Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. However, a significant part of the anime community has always been cross with the MHA fandom for taking their ‘ships’ a little too far. This includes, but is not limited to, the characters of Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugou.

Recently, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted that they think the JJK fandom is officially worse than the MHA fandom, with the ship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Getou getting out of hand. The JJK fandom appears to like the ship, as the two characters seem to share an exceptional bond. However, much like the MHA fandom, some ships have come out of the JJK fandom that is less than savory and sometimes even illegal. The platform had a heated debate about which fandom was worse, and the people were divided.

What does the anime community think about these fandoms?

One group of people said that the MHA fandom is officially worse, as not only has it produced many illegal ship dynamics, but some fans even threatened the mangaka in the past about including their favorite ship in the canon narrative.

The other faction pointed out that the JJK fandom is worse because many of their ships tend to be illegal, and with the recent controversy with Mei Mei’s canon relationship with her brother, considerable people are weirded out. Most people, however, think that both fandoms are cringeworthy and weird.

Even though both JJK and MHA have fantastic storylines and phenomenal character arcs, the fandoms often tend to find themselves in hot water with other fans. But it is also true that the more fans something gains, the more toxic fans in that fandom also increase, which seems to be the case with these two insanely popular anime.

