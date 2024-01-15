How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Manga End? Gege Akutami Has An Answer

Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga sensation that has captivated millions with its gripping narrative and stunning artwork, is now marching toward its conclusion. Gege Akutami, the creative mastermind behind the series, has carefully mapped out the concluding chapters, promising fans a satisfying end to the epic tale.

Ending locked in Akutami's mind

In a recent interview in Japan, Junya Fukuda, the series’ editor, unveiled the exciting news about the exciting conclusion. Akutami, the creator, has already shared the conclusive details with Fukuda, leaving the editor filled with joy. While the anticipation among fans for the final chapters is palpable, Fukuda remains tight-lipped, withholding any specific details.

Adding a playful twist to the revelation, Fukuda faced a hypothetical scenario during the interview. When asked if he would trade the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen for insights into the ending of One Piece, Fukuda, with a humorous touch, expressed his willingness to make the exchange. However, he assured fans that such a trade is purely hypothetical, maintaining the secrecy surrounding both series' finales.

ALSO READ: How many episodes will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 have? Everything about the fantasy-action anime

Sworn to secrecy: Editors maintain the mystery

Despite the playful banter, Fukuda emphasized that neither he nor the One Piece editor would genuinely trade series endings. Both editors are bound by a code of secrecy, ensuring that the conclusions of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece remain shrouded in mystery until officially unveiled.

For those who haven't caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen yet, there's still time to dive into the series before the final arc unfolds. The manga is readily accessible on the Shonen Jump app, providing readers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the heroic journey of Yuji Itadori against curses.

Advertisement

If you're new to Jujutsu Kaisen, the official synopsis sets the stage for the enthralling narrative. Follow Yuji Itadori's transition from an ordinary high school life to an extraordinary one as he grapples with curses, shares his body with Ryomen Sukuna, and embarks on a heroic journey at Tokyo Jujutsu High School. The conclusion now awaits, promising an ending that will leave a lasting impact on fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ending Explained: Setting up Yuta vs. Yuji