Is Justin Bieber Planning To Resume His Musical Career Amid Alleged Financial Struggles? Here’s What The Sources Say

It seems that it is time for fans of Justin Bieber’s music to rejoice. According to Puck News, sources have revealed that the mega-pop icon is planning to return to the world of music this year.

As per the report, insiders shared with Matthew Belloni in his What I’m Hearing newsletter that the As Long As You Love Me vocalist is reportedly planning to release new music because he “needs the money and wants to work.”

For the unversed, the musician last released his album Justice back in 2021, which was well-received by his worldwide fanbase. Later that year, he was supposed to embark on a world tour, but it was canceled due to his reported health issues. Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that temporarily paralyzed his left eye, leaving him unable to blink, according to reports.

If Justin Bieber does make his comeback this year, many fans will likely be thrilled to see him release new music after such a long hiatus.

While 2021 marked a professional pause for the artist, last year seemed to be a significant one for the That Should Be Me singer on the personal front. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.

The internet was taken by surprise when the couple announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt video on Instagram. The clip, filmed in a serene outdoor location, captured the emotional moment, delighting fans worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Justin Bieber Shared His Thoughts On Being Famous At An Early Age And Called It ‘Toughest Thing In The World’