Did Timothée Chalamet Attend Kim Kardashians' Family Easter Party? Here's What Fans Think

It is no secret that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating given their many public appearances together. However, it is still unclear whether or not Chalamet attended the Kardashian Easter party hosted by Kris Jenner. The internet thinks that the actor did attend the party, and it stems from a very little detail that failed to escape the hawk-eyed gaze of the netizens hungry for gossip.

Why do people think Timothee Chalamet attended the party?

Kris Jenner threw a huge Easter party for the family and extended family, and people think that Chalamet was one of those people. And it is based on that one video that Kim Kardashian uploaded showing off her mother’s adorable table decorations where the name on one of the place cards was blurred out. The internet detectives think that that was Timothee Chalamet's seating card and there is a reason why.

One Reddit user u/ilikedancingwithu uploaded the video to the app with the caption, "Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name. Thanks Kim!" And as it turns out, Kim did indeed blur the name on the place card right next to Kylie's, however the ‘Ti’ at the beginning of the name was visible and helped people conclude that that might indeed be Timothee’s place at the table. Comments on the Reddit post also turned speculative and a lot of them supported the claim. One of them even commented, “Kim should’ve filmed the other side. Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him,” while another one said, “Come on people. Kim did that totally on purpose. It’s part of the game. Look how much attention they’ve gotten for it?”

Other fans also supported the claim

One X (Formerly Twitter) user @/Kelseyateherup also uploaded the video and included screenshots where you could see Kylie’s seating card and also the blurred seating card beside it. And indeed, the ‘Ti’ on that card was kind of visible. The user uploaded it with the caption, “They really blurred out Timothee’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious he’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the “T” and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? “

Some fans on the other hand are skeptical towards the claim because they think it is weird to blur out Timothee’s name as he and Kylie were just kissing each other at the Golden Globes this year. They think that it does not make much sense to purposefully hide his name as everyone already knows about their relationship. However, the two of them have not been seen together in public since the Golden Globes and when Kylie was asked about it in a recent interview with New York Times, she said, "I just don’t want to talk about personal things." However, whether Timothee attended the Kardashian Easter party or not still remains unclear as despite online claims, no official confirmation about the matter has come out yet.

