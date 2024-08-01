Is Maya Rudolph Set To Play Kamala Harris On SNL Amid Ongoing Presidential Election Race? Find Out Here

Maya Rudolph is excited to don the suit of Kamala Harris in the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. Amidst the ongoing race of presidential elections, Rudolph will return with her portrayal of the Vice President in a comedy sketch for the iconic NBC show. The announcement of the SNL alum portraying the role comes amidst the pre-production of her Apple TV series being on hold.

According to reports from Deadline, the actress’ show was scheduled for production in August 2024, but the process has been delayed due to unforeseeable reasons.

The fans of Saturday Night Live are highly anticipating the return of Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, which was first showcased in December 2019 with Eddie Murphy as the host.

The Loot actress’s performance on the 2019 episode was quite well received and got the comedian a nomination for the Emmy Awards. Moreover, the actress went on to win in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Since then, Rudolph has performed the character multiple times on the comedy show.

An NBC series revived Rudolph's Kamala Harris role in March 2021, and the actress won another Emmy in the same category as the previous year. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Idiocracy actress expressed her excitement over playing the political entity on national television. At the time, Rudolph said, "It's really such an honor to be involved in any presidential race, and this one is a real doozy. So it is really an honor.”

Maya Rudolph shared the detailed experience of meeting Harris for the first time. The actress recalled, "I got to meet her, and she is so fantastic. She is so incredible; she is so energizing and I just feel so good to be associated with someone so positive.” She added, "I just want to do her proud—just do a good job, no pressure!"

The actress revealed that the Vice President is so full of joy and life that one can “see her dancing in the room.” The comedian also shared that Harris is a warm and great human with much positivity to give out.

Rudolph concluded by saying, "I am really hoping she is around for a long time.” Meanwhile, the 50th session of SNL is set to premiere on September 28 on NBC.

