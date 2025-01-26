Is Miley Cyrus Staying Away From 'Family Drama' Amid Strained Ties With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus? Sources Reveal

Miley Cyrus is deliberately taking a step away from the "family drama" between her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and brother, Trace Cyrus. A source told People magazine that the Flowers hitmaker is at a "great" place in life and has been avoiding conflict.

"Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again," the source says. Earlier this week, Trace expressed concern for Billy Ray through an open letter on Instagram after the latter's inaugural performance at Liberty Ball.

The country star experienced technical difficulties during his performances of Achy Breaky Heart and his Lil Nas X collab Old Town Road. The clips of him appearing confused became an internet sensation, prompting a reaction from Trace. "It seems this world has beaten you down, and it's become obvious to everyone but you," he wrote on his Instagram,

The source claims that Miley, who's nominated for an award at this year's Grammys for her duet song II Most Wanted with Beyonce, is looking out for herself amid the drama. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker got candid about her complicated relationship with Billy Ray in recent months.

In June 2024, during her interview with David Letterman for his Netflix special series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the singer discussed the good and bad things she learned from her father.

She was glad to have him by her side during the early years of her career but resents the "narcissism" she inherited from the Achy Breaky Heart singer. In November 2024, the Grammy winner spoke about working with the people closest to her, including her father, during her cover story interview with Harper Bazaar.

As for Miley's relationship with her mother, Tish, a source told People magazine that the duo share a "great" relationship. "She's happy her mom is doing well, too," the source added.