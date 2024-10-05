Is Princess Diaries 3 With Anne Hathaway Happening? Actress Shares Exciting Update

The Princess of Genovia is coming back! Yes, you heard that right. Anne Hathaway, 41, took to Instagram on Friday, October 4 to express her happiness regarding The Princess Diaries 3 that has been confirmed to be in the works.

Just hours after Adele Lim, the director of the third sequel, confirmed to Variety about The Princess Diaries 3 being in the works, the news took over the internet sending fans into a frenzy. Hathaway reacted to the news on her social media.

Hathaway, as seen in the Instagram video, expressed her excitement by putting one finger up at a time as she reclined. In the next segment of the clip where Mia Thermopolis comes up with a revelation that she is Princess of Genovia and is stunned, she says, "Shut up". As the next figure is two, Hathaway puts up two fingers again. Then comes Julie Andrews who plays Hathaway’s on-screen grandma who gets shocked in the same manner.

The video ends with Hathaway lifting three fingers and repeating ‘shut up’ before using the same countdown again. The video features a song Miracles Happen (When You Believe) by Myra which was used in the first movie.

“Miracles happen . Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” Hathaway wrote in her caption.

Hathaway’s boundless joy in caption extended to the appreciation of Genovia, where she expressed delight in meeting the team and revisiting the fairy tale. There were many fans who commented in appreciation including Kelly Clarkson, who said she was already "seated" and happy.

The project will be in safe hands as Adele Lim who directed Joy Ride and Crazy Rich Asians. She cared so much about the previous Princess Diaries films and looks forward to the next installment of the franchise which explores women’s happiness and empowerment.

Lim told Variety, "As a die-hard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life."

The first two movies of the series The Princess Diaries released in 2001 and it’s sequel released in 2004 titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Hathaway had earlier stated to People in January 2023 that the belief that a third film could eventually happen was very exciting for her. She also cautioned the audience that it was a very long and tedious process every single time.

Both films, The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 are currently streamable on Disney+.

