What Is Anne Hathaway's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out Amid Her Return To Romcoms With The Idea Of You

Anne Hathaway is all set to return onscreen with a new romance. Hathaway’s new romcom, The Idea of You, will be released on Amazon Prime, where the actress will be seen head over heels for Nicholas Galitzine’s character.

The movie will follow the narration of a woman in her 40s getting intimate with a guy younger than him and perhaps famous as a band member. As the couple figures out the answer to what people will think, they will embark on a journey of love.

Anne Hathaway’s Net Worth

With a new movie in the bag, Anne Hathaway is listed as one of the richest actresses in the Hollywood industry. The actress has a net worth of $80 million as of 2024. Hathaway’s earnings come from her movies’ box office numbers and the salaries that she is paid.

Right from the initial film of her career with Disney, The Princess Diaries, Hathaway had gotten a hold of the stardom. The movie was a massive hit at the box office, collecting $165 million. The Love and Other Drugs star started strong; however, a few films did not perform well for the actress after that.

With Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway proved to the audience that she was in the industry to stay. The Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt starrer made a whopping $326 million worldwide. The actress was paid $1 million for her role as Andrea Sachs. In 2008, with the movie Get Smart, Hathaway took home $5 million, even though the movie did not do well at the box office.

In the later years, the One Day actress starred in The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Ocean’s 8, and The Intern. By the end of 2018, Hathaway had earned $10 million per movie.

Anne Hathaway’s Share Of Real Estate

2018 saw Anne decide to get $2.7 million for her Connecticut house. Considering that she paid $2.79 million for the property when she first bought it, she lost $90,000 on the off-market transaction. The colonial-style house, constructed in the 1920s, has an expansive 4,500 square feet of living area and elaborate outdoor gardens.

Apart from that, the actress was to sell her New York apartment in 2020 for $3.5 million. The house has a fantastic view of Central Park and was built on a mansion as old as 100 years. Hathaway bought that house in 2016 for $2.5 million.

The Idea of You will be released on May 2, 2024.

