Is Rachel Zegler Dating Romeo + Juliet Co-Star Kit Connor? Actress Sets the Record Straight

Rachel Zegler has dismissed any romance rumors involving her Romeo + Juliet co-star Kit Connor. The two, for those unversed, play the titular characters in Broadway’s revival of the earlier-mentioned Shakespearean play.

The 23-year-old actress defended herself in the comments section of her December 29 Instagram post, which included two snaps of the Heartstopper star, 20, among others.

“I think Rachel is so obsessed with Kit Connor in a romantic way, not just a friend way,” read the fan comment.

Zegler wrote back, “No! Moving on.”

Her response garnered over 3,000 likes from other Instagram users, who commended her for setting the record straight.

“I’m so tired of people saying you and Kit like each other romantically. You guys just have a really good friendship!” one fan wrote. “Kit and Rachel are best friends, and they are the best of friends,” another commented, while a third user added, “You sticking up for yourself always is why you’re a dream. I’m obsessed with you.”

Zegler, for the record, is currently dating Josh Andres Rivera, her West Side Story co-star. Connor, for his part, came out as bisexual in November 2022 after feeling pressure from critics who accused him of queerbaiting by playing a bisexual teen in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Zegler and Connor’s debut Broadway show opened in October and is set to run until February 2025. It’s directed by Jack Antonoff.

Zegler’s aforementioned Instagram post was a 2024 wrap upload, featuring pictures of her throughout the year. “Moments of joy and dreams coming true. Happy New Year, all. Be good to each other,” she wrote in her caption.

