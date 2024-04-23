Is Raye Helping Little Mix Alum Jade Thirwall With Her New Album? Here's What Report Says

The 26-year-old singer who was a member of the British girl group, Little Mix has reportedly been meeting with the Worth It singer for her new upcoming album and seems to be excited to have the record-breaking singer on board. She has won six of the seven prizes that she was nominated for at last month’s BRIT Awards.

Jade Joining Hands With Raye

Jade Amelia Thirlwall really respects Raye’s work and the singing duo has known each other for a long time by being in the same industry and Jade seems extremely glad that Raye has agreed to support her through her extraordinary songwriting skills for the new album, a source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column. The reports also tell us that Jade has been pouring her heart and soul into the new album and wants to get it just right.

Jade’s Previous Collaborations

The former Little Mix member hasn’t just worked with Raye but has been working with Jax Jones which was revealed recently that the duo used to go to the studio together in 2022 and he’s also looking forward to the music they made together that will come out soon. Jones told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column that the song he and Jade produced together is a good one and she can use it if wants to. He also added that Jade and him have written some great music and they both still chill and vibe together.

Additionally, Jade was seen penning down a few songs with Bastille’s Dan Smith. Smith and Jade formed a songwriting partnership after they attended a writer’s retreat and came up with several tracks that have been offered to other artists. A few reports told The Sun that Jade and Dan did meet each other quite often over the years and were even seen at many of the same events. It seems like Jade is quite a popular choice when it comes to collaborating with artists and the fans will get to see Jade and Raye's partnership soon.

