Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Makes Her Solo Debut With Forget About Us; See Here

Former Little Mix member Perrie Edwards opens up a new chapter by launching her solo debut with Forget About Us. The singer, who now goes by the name Perrie, is contending early for the song of the summer, as Page Six writes. This, of course, is all leading up to her long-awaited debut solo album, which is all done and slated for release this year.

The Little Mix alum released the song on Friday. A co-write with Ed Sheeran, David Hodges, and Steve Solomon, the track reigns as infectious, catchy, and relatable, as described by The Shields Gazette. This is the first offering off her album, which is an ode to her “rock ‘n’ roll-influenced childhood,” tracing influences of Motown, disco, country, ’80s and, of course, bright, bold pop as per the Press Release by Sony Music.

When will Perrie's debut album be out?

While many details about her new album are still not out yet, Official Charts reported last month that Perrie organized and hosted a series of private listening parties for fans as well as some industry members. Perrie played 6 songs off her new album, while also telling the backstory that helped craft the final product.

“What I wanted to make sure of was that every song [from] a different genre had a sister or sibling on the album, so it’s not completely mismatched. It makes sense when you listen to it as a body of work.” Expect it to include “Motowny” moments, “guitar-led ballads” and tracks with Mariah Carey vibes,” she tells NME while talking about her new work.

Alongside Ed Sheeran on the board, Jin Jin and Raye are revealed to be featured on the LP. Jin Jin has been a Little Mix collaborator while Raye remains a new, albeit extremely successful artist brought for collaboration. She recently won the Album of the Year award at the March 2nd BRIT Awards for her debut album, My 21st Century Blues. "I wrote a song with RAYE and it was like a proper petty song. When you're in a relationship... Like me and my partner, we don't argue, but when we do, I am SO petty, I will not let it go,” Perrie told Hits Radio Breakfast.



From a super hit girl group to a solo embark

Perrie’s musical journey began in 2011, with an ensemble at British X Factor, alongside co-participants Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson. The group made it big, releasing 6 albums before Nelson announced her departure in 2020, post the release of their final album Confetti. The group was conferred with best British group honor at the 2021 Brit Awards, making history by being the only girl group in the award’s four-decade-plus history to receive this honor.

After Nelson, the rest of the group announced a hiatus in December 2021. Fellow member Leigh-Anne has already made a solo debut with her 2023 debut single “Don’t Say Love.”

