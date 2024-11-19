Is Sabrina Carpenter Working On A New Album? Singer Teases 'Coming Soon' In New Short 'N Sweet Set

Sabrina Carpenter has recently dropped a major hint about something exciting coming soon. During her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour, the singer revealed a teaser that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

As part of the show, Carpenter removes a towel that usually has "Short N Sweet" written on it, but this time, it read "Coming Soon." Fans are now speculating whether this could be a hint for a new album, a Christmas special, or something entirely else.

The Short n' Sweet tour, which began on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, is Carpenter's fifth concert tour and her first-ever arena tour. It is in support of her sixth studio album which was released in 2024.

The album features chart-topping singles such as Espresso and Please Please Please, both of which have been widely successful across global charts. The tour is set to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy.

Carpenter described her album as the hot older sister of her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send and mentioned that she had full creative control over the project. She also opened for Taylor Swift on select dates of the Eras tour in 2023-2024 and performed at Coachella in 2024.

One Twitter user posted, "It’s either the Christmas special or the Short n’ Sweet deluxe version; either way, I will be seated." Another fan excitedly wrote, "Sabrina said 'tease' and delivered."

But many others believe that the "Coming Soon" message is related to something festive. Some fans are speculating that the announcement might be about A Nonsense Christmas, a holiday special that Sabrina recently confirmed.

Sabrina unveiled the trailer for her upcoming Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. In the trailer, she excitedly says, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.” The special is set to air on Netflix on December 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Netflix first announced plans for the special in September. The musical extravaganza will feature performances from Carpenter, who will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake, along with classic holiday covers.

The special will also feature a range of celebrity guests, including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and many more. Fans can expect show-stopping performances, comedic sketches, unexpected duets, and cameos.

