Simon Pegg Teases 'Best Ever' Mission Impossible 8 As Tom Cruise Raises The Stakes: 'It Boggles The Mind'

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is about to blow the audience's mind as franchise veteran Simon Pegg vouches for it to be the best of the series yet. Tom Cruise’s spy franchise potentially reaches a stunning conclusion almost three decades after The Final Reckoning hit theaters in May 2025. According to Pegg, this eighth installment takes the cake in the whole franchise since it features the most outrageous stunts by Cruise.

Speaking of the film, Pegg, who plays an IMF technical expert contributor, Benji Dunn, provided his views on the movie on a podcast titled Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. During the interview, he described it as captivating and mind-boggling. He also stated that his mettle was taken to unfamiliar, extreme lengths by Cruise.

Pegg said, "I have just finished shooting; I've got one day of pick-ups to do. I've seen some of it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas. What [Cruise] does in this one boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh, you've got to say it.'"

The Final Reckoning immediately follows Dead Reckoning, wherein Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team once again clash with the Entity, an AI-assisted villain character. The film stars Esai Morales (Gabriel), Hayley Atwell (Grace), Pom Klementieff (Paris), Shea Whigham (Jasper Briggs), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Degas) alongside Pegg and Cruise. Angela Bassett also returns as the former CIA Director, now President Erika Sloane, while newcomers Hannah Waddingham and Katy O’Brian will appear in undisclosed roles.

While Dead Reckoning is at the forefront of all action films with an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it underperformed commercially against giant releases such as Barbie and Oppenheimer. However, Mission Impossible 8 has a budget of 400 million USD. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the film.

He promises high-stakes action from Tom Cruise, new alliances, and yet another stylistic level of action choreography. McQuarrie has somewhat hinted that there is a possibility of the franchise moving forward but for the time being, The Final Reckoning has been interpreted to be the closing chapter of this series in the making. It has been slated for a May 23, 2025 release.

