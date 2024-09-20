Netflix announced that a Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special with comedic and duet performances will soon air. The Netflix holiday special is titled A Nonsense Christmas, featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The special will only be available on the streaming service on Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Carpenter will perform covers of popular holiday songs in addition to tracks from her holiday EP, Fruitcake, according to Netflix. Further musical performances, funny visitors, unexpected duets, surprises, and entertaining appearances will all be included in the show.

Netflix shared the announcement video, writing, "This is really gonna jingle your bells." The video began with snow falling along with a close-up of some white-furred boots. The Sharpest Tool artist is then seen in close-up wearing a red bodysuit covered in sequins.

Carpenter said in a statement, "I've always felt that the holidays are really special. I'm thrilled to add my own spin to a traditional holiday variety show, blending my passion for humor and music to create something totally me."

The Christmas special's announcement follows Christina Aguilera's recent announcement to Rolling Stone that Machine Gun Kelly and Carpenter will perform a duet with the burlesque singer to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was released in 1999 as part of Spotify Anniversaries.

OBB Pictures and At Last Productions are producing the special. The rising pop-star executive produces alongside Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink. Nikki Boella will run the show with San Wrench directing it.

Short n' Sweet, Carpenter's sixth studio album, was released just before this revelation. With its No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, the album became the third-biggest first-week debut of 2024. At this year's MTV VMAs, she won her first-ever Song of the Year award for her smash hit song Espresso.

