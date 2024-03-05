Is Sharon Osbourne Full-Time Housemate On Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Find Out More About The 'Lodger' Twist Of Season

The popular reality TV show Big Brother is back with a new season and twists. Sharon Osbourne, who was supposed to participate in the show for a longer run, will stay only five days as a lodger. Today's episode will feature AJ Odudu revealing the Osbourne twist to the contestants.

A source close to the TV presenter shared that Sharon was happy with the deal this way. Watching how the TV personality unfolds the twists in the controversial house will be interesting.

Sharon Osbourne’s Secret Mission In The House

In a conversation with The Sun, a source close to Osbourne shared, “Sharon is a guest housemate and won’t be going in on launch night. Instead, she will come in once the show has started and will be there for a few days.”

They added, “Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she’s happy with. Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold.” The former X-factor judge will be reunited with fellow judge Louis Walsh during her time in the house.

Sharon Osbourne will go into the house with the secret mission of calling out the names of three contestants who will be up for elimination. On Tuesday, the music manager will decide which contestant will face the public voting round.

Is Kate Middleton’s Uncle A Part Of Big Brother?

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, is a participant in Big Brother. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Goldsmith shares the time he first met the Prince of Wales. He says that while the princess was busy cooking, Prince Williams offered him tea.

In his conversations, he is heard saying, “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking, and William said: ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’”

Gary, a businessman, revealed that it was a normal encounter with royal family members. Apart from knowing the royals, Goldsmith also has a controversial reputation and could be under the radar of the lodger, Sharon Osbourne.

