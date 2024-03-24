Who Is Bradley Riches? Know More About The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Contestant Evicted Ahead Of Finale

Celebrity Big Brother saw a brutal eviction just hours before Friday's final. Zeze Millz and Marisha Wallace were ousted in a double exit, while Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin survived the vote. However, the twists continued as hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu announced a shock eviction on Wednesday, leaving only five contestants for the final.

Viewers voted for the winner among Fern, Nikita, Louis Walsh, Colson Smith, David Potts, and Bradley Riches. Although the eviction occurred Wednesday, Bradley's departure was aired on Thursday evening.

CBB contestants' emotional reunion: surprise visit for Bradley

In the episode, the housemates had a heartfelt moment with their loved ones before the final. However, instead of a friend or family member, Bradley was surprised to find host AJ Odudu waiting for him in the rendezvous clearing. She asked, "Surprised to see me?"

The host explained, "You see, neither a friend nor family member is here for you. That's because the public voted. Now, I can tell you that you're the 7th housemate evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house."

After hearing the surprising news, Bradley exclaimed, "I've had a blast! I feel great; I didn't expect to come this far. I love everyone there, and I'm proud and thankful."

AJ said, "Bradley, your time in the Celebrity Big Brother house is up. You need to go back, say goodbye, and leave now. Good luck!" Bradley bid farewell to his fellow housemates, saying, "I love you all! I've had an amazing time!" as he left through the Diary Room.

Fern's shocking reaction to late and live spin-off

Zeze, Marisha, Lauren Simon, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gary Goldsmith, and Levi Roots have left the house. Sharon Osbourne also departed after her time as a Celebrity Big Brother lodger. Fern expressed surprise at being saved on Tuesday night.

On the Late and Live spin-off show, viewers got an exclusive peek at Fern after Tuesday's intense episode. In the Diary Room, Fern expressed shock, saying, "I need time to digest this. It's unreal. To my kids, I will say, Mom won't be home for three more nights. Sorry, but I love you! Oh my God, I'm the only woman left in the house!”

