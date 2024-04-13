CBS Cancels The Talk Upcoming Seasons; Last Leg Of Show To Premiere In December

The Talk, after running successfully for 15 seasons, is set to go off-air in December. CBS gave its final word to the cast and crew of the show on Friday morning. Before its exit, the makers will release the final leg of the show at the end of the year as a “perfect sendoff.” The studio released a statement to announce the cancellation of the show to its audience.

The Talk’s first episode was released in 2010, and the conversations mainly revolved around the topics of motherhood and parenting. However, as viewer engagement with the show increased, the makers expanded their focus to different categories to talk about.

Statement Released By CBS

To confirm the end of the talk show, CBS released a lengthy statement that read, “’The Talk’ broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

It further stated, “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And, of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Hosts Of The Talk Over The Years

During the initial episodes of The Talk, the creator, Sara Gilbert, hosted the show. Before Julie Chen Moonves took over, she continued to present on television for nine years. Over the years, hosts kept changing, and those who stepped up on the stage included Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur. Apart from them, celebrities who took over the episodes were Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond and Elaine Welteroth.

