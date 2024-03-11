'They Say I Am Racist': Sharon Osbourne Feels She Will No Longer Be Employed In The US

Sharon Osbourne says she's having trouble finding work in the United States lately. During an appearance on the Celebrity reality show Big Brother in the United Kingdom, she discussed facing public backlash after being accused of racist behavior on The Talk with her housemates. She told co-stars Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh (via Yahoo!), “I got banned in America. I did nothing wrong.”

According to Yahoo!, when Simon inquired whether Osbourne could work in the U.S., Osbourne replied, "I can legally... but nobody will employ me because they say I am racist." Simon noted Osbourne's Jewish heritage, to which Osbourne affirmed, "I know, and that’s what I said to them!"

"They believe we don't understand being bullied," Osbourne added. "I would never target someone based on their race or religion, ever.”

ALSO READ: Why Did Sharon Osbourne Want To Take Her Own Life? Reality Star Opens Up About 'Overdose Of Pills'

Sharon Osbourne stands by Piers Morgan amid Meghan Markle controversy

In March 2021, Osbourne stirred controversy on The Talk by defending Piers Morgan, who had been criticized for his skepticism about Meghan Markle's statements on mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Osbourne maintained that Morgan isn't racist, acknowledging his disagreement with his views but supporting his right to express them as a friend.

Advertisement

Sheryl Underwood, a co host, expressed concern that by supporting her friend, Osbourne might unintentionally condone or protect racist remarks. In response, Osbourne likened the situation to facing a severe judgment simply for being friends with someone accused of racism.

ALSO READ: Sharon Osbourne Reveals James Corden's Off-Screen Persona; Calls Anna Wintour The C-Word

CBS condemns Sharon Osbourne's conduct on March 10 episode

Following the intense on-air argument, Osbourne faced accusations of racist and homophobic behavior backstage at The Talk. Osbourne denied these claims and left the show shortly afterwards.

CBS acknowledged that the March 10 broadcast's events upset everyone, including the audience. In their review, they determined that Sharon's conduct toward her co-hosts didn't adhere to their workplace values of respect.

ALSO READ: Is Sharon Osbourne Full-Time Housemate On Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Find Out More About The 'Lodger' Twist Of Season

TV personality reveals Sharon Osbourne's uncertain future amid Suspension

In April 2022, Osbourne stated that her career took a significant hit following the Talk incident. She has been part of the daytime talk show since 2010.

"They told me, You're on permanent suspension. We don't think you're repentant enough. We'll decide if you can come back,” the TV personality recounted to The Sunday Times. "I asked, Who will decide? They replied, We can't tell you.

Osbourne mentioned that the controversy didn't impact her career in the U.K., but opportunities in the U.S. vanished quickly.

At the time, Osbourne expressed that her phone for TV career opportunities in America was silent. No calls came through. However, her situation remained unchanged in England and Australia. In America, it felt as if she was overlooked.

ALSO READ: 11 Must-try Sharon Osbourne Hairstyles for a Bold And Classy Look