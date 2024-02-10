'F***ed With The Wrong Jew': Sharon Osbourne Joins Ozzy Osbourne In Criticising Kanye West Over Alleged Use Of Black Sabbath Song

Sharon Osbourne is here to support her husband, Ozzy Osbourne after he tore Kanye West down in a recent social media post for using his music without consent on his latest album Vultures.

Ozzy tweeted on Friday, “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘IRON MAN’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.”

Doubling down on her husband’s comments, Sharon who was raised Jewish told TMZ, “Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time.”

Sharon Osbourne explains why Ozzy said No to Kanye West using his music

While Ozzy rarely turns down requests from other artists to use his songs, Sharon Osbourne explained he had a “special f—-ing occasion to say no,” this time. The Talk album described Ye as someone who these days “represents hate” and is a “disrespectful antisemite."

She also allegedly added, “the motherf***er’s a pig.”

According to the publication, Sharon revealed that West’s team reached out to ask for Ozzy’s permission to use Iron Man three weeks ago, to which the couple allegedly replied, “Absolutely not." Ozzy's wife also informed that the 46-year-old rapper has been sent a cease and desist letter.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne planning legal action against Kanye West?

A representative for Sharon, 71, told The Post on Friday, “We are considering legal action,” while informing that Ozzy, 75, has not spoken to Kanye West, 46, but their teams have been in touch.

For those who don't know, Kanye had already interpolated Iron Man for his 2010 song, Hell of a Life. “In 2010, Kanye had not come out as an antisemite yet,” Sharon’s rep told The Post.

Additionally, Sharon also slammed Kanye on her social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday in the aftermath of the whole controversy, Sharon shared a clip from the 2022 film, Studio 666, where Lionel Richi walks in on Dave Grohl. Sharon outlined Lionel Richi as her rockstar husband who tells Grohl, “We all have writer's block – but that's my f***ing song…you understand what I’m saying? I like that song. No no no, I love that song…Get your own song!” Grohl here was Kanye West.

“Welcome to the Carnival @kanyewest…#permissionnotgranted #ironman,” she captioned her post.

This is not the first time the former TV personality has trolled the Can't Tell Me Nothing singer. Last Halloween, Ozzy and Sharon dressed as West and his wife Bianca, replicating their September 2023 look where Bianca walked the Florence streets in a nude bodysuit, guarding her bare chest with a purple pillow.

