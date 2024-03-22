‘I Just Adore Him’: Sharon Osbourne Reveals How She Loves Ozzy Osbourne Despite Challenges In Their Marriage

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been in the limelight for a long time, and so has their relationship. Their tumultuous relationship came into the limelight due to Ozzy’s alleged affairs and misdemeanor. Ozzy once attempted to strangle Sharon when high on drugs, and the couple’s relationship has been chaotic at times due to infidelity. Regarding the counseling, 71-year-old Sharon stated: “One meeting. After 30 minutes, he left, hurling a water bottle against the wall.”

Sharon Osbourne still loves her husband

“I love him regardless of how much misbehavior he exhibits or who is right or wrong in a certain circumstance. I’ve only ever loved him; the only other man is my dad. I simply adore him. And before I married him, I was aware of who he was. However, I was naive in my youth and believed I could change Ozzy. When he’s around me, he won’t drink. I will create a lovely home and nest for him, and we will live happily ever after. But real life isn’t like that. I was aware of who he was. I took it on since I was aware of his addictions. We are dependent on one another to go for a wee. It’s absurd.”

“He’s always been inappropriate with women,” she continued. The big Russian nurse who works at our house bent over him and asked, “Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?” “You cannot say those things now,” I told him. “Today’s world is different; you can get into trouble if you talk to a woman that way.” He had only one thing to say, “But for what?” She continued, “There isn’t even a filter. He’s got Tourette’s with truth. It just flows out.”

The couple has been married for more than 40 years, during which they have three children together, spent decades on tour, battled drug addiction, and made threats to kill one other. Sharon recently said that Ozzy’s final four-year affair, which started in 2012 with stylist Michelle Pugh, nearly ended her life due to an overdose. Although this was the most challenging thing to accept, Ozzy was finally forgiven, and the two resolved their differences.

The singer allegedly started a four-year relationship with a celebrity hairdresser in 2012, after the couple had married for over thirty years. Once the information was revealed, Ozzy and Sharon split up. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live, and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested,” Sharon continued, adding that she was “used to” her husband “always” having groupies. “I don’t know how many tablets I took.” When Sharon talked to her husband in October of last year, she disclosed that they had still planned to commit assisted suicide.

The couple is back on track

Ozzy told ABC’s Good Morning America in July 2016 that his marriage was “back on track” and that “you make mistakes, and you learn by your mistakes, I think.” The two still want to return to the UK, and Sharon stated earlier this month on Celebrity Big Brother that they will do so shortly. During an interview on the Osbournes podcast, Ozzy expressed his desire for a minimum of ten more years of marriage to Sharon, to which she responded, “We want another 20.”

“We’ve done a deal, we have,” Ozzy declared. “I will wait for you on the other side for whoever leaves this location first.” Sharon concurred: “That is undeniable. Without me, you won’t be leaving.” In addition, Jack and Kelly, Ozzy’s children, have disclosed who they believe should play their parents in the upcoming biopic on the marriage, and Sharon said during her last appearance on Celebrity Big Brother that Ozzy was “stoned” in every episode of their reality show The Osbournes.

