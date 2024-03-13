How Did Emily Blunt's Marriage To John Krasinski Help Her Land The Role Of Director inThe Fall Guy? Big Reveal

Emily Blunt is finally setting marriage goals! She is a doting partner and reveals how her husband John Krasinski is a great partner too. The 41-year-old has been married to the actor-filmmaker for fourteen years now. The two tied the knot in 2010 and have ever since been inseparable. However as Emily Blunt takes up more challenging roles, her work with The Fall Guy has people talking. Once the film was released worldwide on March 12, 2024, the Quiet Place actress opened up about how her better half has pushed her to do this film. What did he say? Find out.

What did Emily Blunt say about her role in the film The Fall Guy and husband John Krasinski?

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Praises Oppenheimer Costar Cillian Murphy, Explains Why People Are 'Spellbound' By Him

John Krasinski is a great director. He has directed films like A Quiet Place, 13 Hours, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and everyone’s favorite- The Office! This explains his nuanced taste in films. As Emily Blunt reveals in an interview with People, the experiences of her husband allowed her to play the role of director Jody Moreno and do justice to it in the film. She said, “I am married to a director, I know what it's like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions.”

Advertisement

Emily loved the humanity and energy of the character. She found her to be fun. The Sicario actress adds, "I like that we didn't do the sort of earnest, serious director. I was keen to show somebody in a situation where she was way over her head and yet she's incredible and talented." Hence her husband became her biggest inspiration for this role.

What did Emily Blunt say about her co-star Ryan Gosling?

Emily Blunt loved working with her co-star Ryan Gosling. She revealed how they “had the best time” in the same interview with People. She also says, “I mean he's just so easy peasy to be around,” and adds further, “He's a dream collaborator as well. And that idea of stretching a scene around to see the best idea that wins. He's so much fun. I just loved it, loved it. It was sad when it was over.” The premiere happened at SXSW in Austin and everyone is appreciating the film already. No more details are shared on the film yet. As we find out more about The Fall Guy, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Settle The Barbenheimer Debate On Stage