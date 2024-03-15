'They Do All the Cool Stuff': Ryan Gosling Reveals Having Stunt Doubles All His Life At The Fall Guy Screening

While the Barbie fever is still on and everyone is recovering from Ken’s craze, Ryan Gosling is once again ready to win hearts with yet another interesting character. He has played the role of Colt Seavers alongside Emily Blunt in the film The Fall Guy which premiered in Austin recently. While this action comedy is getting a lot of love already, Gosling mentions how he has never been without a stunt double in his entire career. He also appreciates all his stunt teams for being there and helping him out. But what more did the Blade Runner 2049 actor say? Find out.

What did Ryan Gosling say about the stunt teams?

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift’s All Too Well In Super Bowl Ad For Upcoming Action Comedy

The La La Land actor revealed how stuntmen and women have been the key stakeholders in making The Fall Guy happen. The 43-year-old opened up about his experience with the stunt team during the special premiere of The Fall Guy at The Grove in Los Angeles after the film’s initial release on March 12, 2024. Ryan shared how he has been using stunt doubles since the beginning of his career. Even while doing a children's show on Greek Mythology, called Young Hercules, the actor had a double. He said, "I was on a kid's action TV show called Young Hercules, and I've basically had a stunt double my whole life.”

Advertisement

He also added, "There's this sort of accepted dynamic where they come on set, they do all the cool stuff, they risk everything, and then they disappear into the shadows and we all pretend as though they were never there.”

The Drive actor further pointed out how everyone else gets the credit and no one appreciates them outside, like an unspoken preset rule. But Gosling just broke that rule and it is for the better.

How has the audience and critics reacted to The Fall Guy?

Emily Blunt revealed during the Austin premiere on March 12, 2024, how her husband John Krasinski inspired her to pull off a director’s role. She also mentioned working with Ryan Gosling was smooth, easy, and fun! All the co-stars were present at the screening. So far, the film has received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. While we wait to get more deets on the film, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: How Did Emily Blunt's Marriage To John Krasinski Help Her Land The Role Of Director inThe Fall Guy? Big Reveal