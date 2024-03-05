Emily Blunt Reveals Her Parents Are 'Angling' For Oscars Invite; Says Her Dad's Birthday Is On That Weekend

Emily Blunt is all set to attend the 2024 Oscars for her first Academy nomination. But the night would be extra special for her, with her father's birthday falling on the same weekend. Blunt shared her excitement and said, "I'm going to bring John, and I'm hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for it." She exclaimed, "It's my dad's birthday that weekend!"

Emily Blunt's first-ever Academy nomination to be a family affair

It's a milestone moment for Blunt, and she couldn't be more excited. Talking about her feelings, she said, "I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy."

The Oppenheimer actress shared her feelings about being nominated for Oscars to People's Magazine: "I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy".

The Devil Wears Prada actress was recently nominated for a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, and her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt, joined her on the big day to shower love and support. Continuing the tradition, Blunt is excited to bring her husband, John Krasinski, and her parents to the 2024 Oscars Award.

Although her daughters won't join her for the event, she said they'd be rooting for her from home, "I think the kids may stay up and watch it," Blunt said.

Blunt is grateful to have her Oppenheimer costars by her side

The Quiet Place actress is nominated for her role in Oppenheimer as Kitty in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her Oppenheimer costars Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy are also nominated alongside her. Murphy is nominated for Best Actor for the role of Robert Oppenheimer, while Downy is running for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.

Blunt said she is grateful for having her costars by her side, "I'm just happy we have each other. I feel like we've been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of."