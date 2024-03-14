Top 10 Underrated Emily Blunt Movies To Add To Your Watchlist: Pain Hustlers To The Young Victoria

The 41-year-old was not just applauded for her work in Oppenheimer, but also nominated for the Oscars, as a first time nominee. The British actress has been onto something amidst her interest to try out interesting roles. She even considers her husband John Krasinski a huge inspiration for the same. While The Fall Guy made a premiere at Austin and received a positive response, what are the other Emily Blunt films to binge on? Find out.

1.A Quiet Place

Year: 2018

Cast: John Krasinski (Lee Abbott), Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott) and others

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Plot: A family lives in a world where there are blind but sound sensitive creatures who can hear you and kill you. To survive, a family uses sign language to communicate with each other. The film has two parts.

Reason for ranking: This film is a thriller like no other! It has Emily Blunt starring in the lead role as Evelyn Abbott and the struggles of a mother trying to protect her family, the intensity of every scene and the intriguing storyline makes this one of Blunt-Krasinski’s best works.

2.Oppenheimer

Year: 2023

Cast: Cilllian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss) and others

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Plot: The story revolves around the Manhattan project and creation of the atomic bomb amidst WWII and how physicist Robert J Oppenheimer played a prominent role. The first explosion in 1945 changed History forever.

Reason for ranking: This film gave Emily Blunt a breakthrough at Oscars. It is also the film that allowed Cillian and Robert to create History at Oscars 2024. This period film is a Christopher Nolan work that pulls you into its narrative and convinces you of its stance. Blunt has played the role of Kitty Oppenheimer, very well.

3.The Devil Wears Prada

Year: 2006

Cast: Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Anne Hathaway (Andrea Sachs) and others

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Plot: Andy is a young graduate who wants to be a journalist and comes to the fastest city of dreams, New York. While she starts working as an assistant to the biggest magazine’s editors, she encounters her boss Miranda Priestly, a cynical woman.

Reason for ranking: A light female comedy with a deep seated message about power and politics at the workplace is something we all can enjoy. Emily Blunt’s role as Emily Charlton in the film, speaks of the humane aspects of climbing the ladder of success making it come number 3 on the list.

4.Your Sister’s Sister

Year: 2011

Cast: Mark Duplass (Jack), Rosemarie DeWitt (Hannah) and others

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Jack accepts Iris's offer to stay at her father's island cabin. However, at the cabin, Jack meets Hannah, Iris's sister, and their drunken encounter unfolds an interesting turn of events.”

Reason for ranking: An emotional but fun roller coaster starring Emily Blunt as Iris sees this comedy-drama where a drunken encounter turns into a life changing decision. The film is one of the best initial works of Emily Blunt making it a must watch.

5.The Girl On The Train

Year: 2016

Cast: Haley Bennett (Megan), Luke Evans (Scott Hipwell) and others

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Plot: The film revolves around the train journeys of a newly divorced Rachel who sees Scott and Megan to be an ideal couple. When Megan goes missing, Rachel gets dragged into the investigation.

Reason for ranking: A sensational thriller novel converted into a film, Emily Blunt’s character as Rachel Watson plays with your head and stays till the end.

6.Sicario

Year: 2015

Cast: Josh Brolin (Matt), Benicio Del Toro (Alejandro G) and others

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “During a dangerous mission to stop a drug cartel operating between the US and Mexico, Kate Macer, an FBI agent, is exposed to some harsh realities.”

Reason for ranking: This is a crime-thriller starring Emily Blunt as Kate Macer. With meaningful violence and strong purpose, the message of the film hits home.

7.Gulliver’s Travels

Year: 2010

Cast: Jack Black (Lemuel Gulliver), Jason Segel (Horatio) and others

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Plot: Lemuel Gulliver is a travel writer who gets stuck on a far away island during an assignment. He soon realizes he is the only giant there and the little ones call themselves Lilliputians. Can he help them defeat their monster?

Reason for ranking: Every child’s favorite film, Gulliver’s Travels is a classic story and stars Emily Blunt as Princess Mary making it a great family entertainer.

8.Pain Hustlers

Year: 2023

Cast: Chris Evans (Pete Brenner), Andy Garcia (Jack Neel) and others

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Plot: A woman loses her job and struggles to raise her daughter and picks up another one. She works as a pharmacy related startup but unknowingly gets stuck in a racket where she does not know what to do next.

Reason for ranking: Starring Liza Drake as the struggling mother, this film captures the motherly instincts and the need to survive very well. A strong woman lens narrative it is a must watch if cartels and nexus or organized crimes lure you.

9.My Summer Of Love

Year: 2004

Cast: Natalie Press (Mona), Paddy Considine (Phil) and others

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Plot: Tamsin meets Mona and both are drawn to each other. While they are very different and come from a different background their traumatic and dysfunctional families is what keeps a common ground.

Reason for ranking: An undertone queer story, it explores the power of love, family and how the trauma they inflict runs down to us for generations. An older film with the retro charm, it stars Emily Blunt as the lead with the role of Tamsin.

10.Looper

Year: 2012

Cast: Bruce Willis (Joe), Paul Dano (Seth) and others

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Joe, a hitman working for organized crime, kills people sent back in time by his employers. However, things change when his own future self appears in front of him for assassination.”

Reason for ranking: Starring Emily Blunt as Sara, this Sci-fi action film with lots of time travel, is one of the least confusing time travel based thrillers you can find out there, hence it is on number 10 of this list.

While we binge on these films and bask in Emily Blunt’s legacy and glory, stay tuned to Pinlvilla for more updates.

