Is Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Trying To Damage Kevin Costner’s Character John Dutton? Deets Inside

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

From the time it was clear that Kevin Costner was not coming back as John Dutton in Yellowstone's second half, many hearts were broken. However, the actor's decision might have angered the creator even more.

As seen in some of the recent episodes, the legendary legacy that was once created by Costner’s John Dutton is totally being brought down.

While Costner stated that he wouldn’t be able to get on the same page with the production schedule, also mentioning that legal action would be taken as a result of his departure, series’ creator Taylor Sheridan is seemingly trying to throw down the legacy of the main character.

Sheridan is the sole writer of the season so far, and the first few episodes have been a bit odd.

While people were shocked by Dutton’s death, it was even more spine-chilling that the man had shot himself in the head, that too not far away from a toilet. Well, yes, it was shown to be a part of a cruel plan of Sarah, but in the world of Yellowstone, people believe that the character killed himself after portraying years of manliness.

The series takes an even more damaging turn as it shows that Summer, who was Dutton’s love interest living on the Dutton Ranch due to her house arrest, wasn’t in fact under such legal protocols. The second post-death episode shows that Summer was free the whole time, as seen on paperwork lying on a living room table.

This means that John Dutton had seemingly kidnapped Summer.

Then again in the latest episode, as Sarah and Jamie are discussing the struggle marks over Dutton’s body, thinking of them as evidence of a murder, Sarah jumps, only to say, “The marks on his body... He could have gotten those when he fell to the floor. He was a 68-year-old man. He could have fallen in the tub, for all we know.”

This again looks like a script written to needle Kevin Costner, who is being dragged into witty messages.

Only time will tell what Yellowstone does with the character of John Dutton further.

