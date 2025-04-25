Jaat Box Office Ground Zero Box Office Unni Mukundan, Thudarum FDFS Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Jewel Thief Jacqueline Fernandez Ajith Kumar anniversary Vicky Kaushal Manoj Bajpayee Babil Khan

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Will NOT Release on May 23 in India; Find Out New Premiere Date and WHY It Was Changed

Tom Cruise is set to release his final Mission: Impossible entry, and Indian audiences are in for a special treat.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on Apr 25, 2025 | 01:51 PM IST | 10K
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to Release Early in India
Tom Cruise (Paramount Pictures)

It's like Christmas coming early this year, but in summer. With Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt for the last time, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will release a few days early in India. Get ready for an action-packed journey with the man himself.

According to a recent press release, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will hit Indian theaters on May 17, 2025, almost a week before its global release.

Advertisement

The global release date for this thrilling outing—packed with adrenaline-pumping scenes and an intriguing story that will leave your mind blown—is May 23, 2025.

According to the press release, this early release in India comes in response to the overwhelming fan support in the Indian subcontinent. Fans have been in awe of Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible series since we were school kids. Now, with one final chance to see him in action, this is an opportunity no one wants to miss.

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Death: Tom Cruise Moved to Tears Recounting Heartfelt Reunion with Top Gun Co-Star Before His Death


Get ready for a final goodbye filled with high-stakes drama, emotional moments, and edge-of-your-seat thrills.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is produced by Tom Cruise. The Paramount Pictures and Skydance film will feature Hayley Atwell alongside original Mission: Impossible cast members Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

Also joining the franchise are Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Hannah Waddingham.

Advertisement

The movie will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in India.

ALSO READ: Holt McCallany Predicts Reception for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, ‘It’s Going to Be Very…'

About The Author
Tejas Mundhada
Tejas Mundhada
Entertainment Journalist
Twitter

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've g...

Advertisement

Latest Articles