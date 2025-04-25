Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Shawn Reunite With Bo After a Major Medical Breakthrough?

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives brings emotional turns and dramatic decisions as EJ swears he’s a changed man, Jada and Rafe face the end of the road, and Shawn receives long-awaited news that could change everything. As hearts are tested and futures hang in the balance, Salem isn’t short on surprises.

At the hospital, EJ DiMera continues his campaign to prove he’s turned over a new leaf. Kristen DiMera remains skeptical, mocking the idea that a coma could cause such a dramatic shift. Nevertheless, EJ is determined to convince Belle Black that he’s serious about his transformation. On Friday, he promises her that he’s different now—and Belle, still moved by her own love confession while he was unconscious, starts to believe he might be telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera is quietly panicking over impending fatherhood. Despite the adoption process moving forward, doubts creep in. Without a solid father figure in his own life, Johnny questions whether he’s equipped to be the parent this child needs. Chanel Dupree DiMera shares some tender moments with her mother, Paulina Price, who reassures her daughter that she’s going to be an incredible mom—and that grandma is ready to spoil the baby. Still, Sophia Choi might throw a wrench in their plans if she reconsiders her decision and decides to co-parent with Tate Black.

Elsewhere at the Salem PD, Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez confront the cracks in their relationship. Despite Rafe’s desire to keep fighting for their future, Jada chooses to walk away, believing the constant drama has taken its toll. In a tough but heartfelt goodbye, the two officially part ways and end their engagement.

In a more hopeful corner of Salem, Shawn Brady receives what may be life-changing news. Hope Brady is set to call with an exciting update—Bo Brady may finally be waking from his coma. If true, this breakthrough could mark the beginning of a long-awaited family reunion and give Shawn a renewed sense of hope.

As love is lost and found and new life emerges from the shadows, Days of Our Lives continues to deliver the emotional highs and lows fans crave. With Bo potentially waking up, relationships transforming, and parenthood looming, Friday’s episode promises heartfelt moments and twists that will ripple across Salem.