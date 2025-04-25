Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Prove It's Never Too Late For Prom With Custom Surprise Shoot: WATCH

If an award for the best fiancée exists, it should definitely go to Benny Blanco. The musician never fails to raise the bar when it comes to his relationship. The music producer shared a cute video where he surprised his fiancée, Selena Gomez, with a prom photoshoot, as she had never been to one before.

For the unversed, Gomez had previously revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she has never been to a prom. Blanco seemed to have taken notes because he shared a video on Instagram that showcased how he made this happen for his fiancée.

In the video, the music producer wrote that Gomez had “never been to a prom before,” so he asked her if they should take prom pictures at the mall, and the singer said, "yes.” Blanco also mentioned renting a limo.

He added moments where Gomez appeared all dressed up in a purple dress with black footwear and a furry coat, ready to pose for the pictures.

He added a clip of them posing together before the blue background. They also added a pedestal, which was utilized while posing. He included the actual pictures that were captured by the camera. In the reel, the Eastside musician also wrote, “It was more fun than either of us expected it to be.”

Blanco added the viral track, Just the Two of Us by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr., over the video and captioned it by just writing “wow.” Check out the reel below.

This adorable gesture caught netizens’ attention and garnered huge praise for Blanco. A person penned, “Did you come straight out of a romance novel or what?” while another wrote, “This is just wowwww. So wholesome.”

