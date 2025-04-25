What All is Missing From The Conners Set After Finale With Season 7? Cast Reveals Things They Stole

ABC's The Conners officially wrapped after seven seasons, and the cast members shared what mementos they're keeping from the set. PEOPLE visited the set in September during the final week of filming and spoke with the stars about their emotional goodbye and what they wanted to take home.

John Goodman, who played Dan Conner for nearly 40 years, said the cast had already received a quilt as a keepsake. But that wasn't all he had in mind. "I'll probably filch something before the end of the day. Probably some wardrobe," Goodman said.

When asked if he usually takes costumes from sets, he said he had been gifted wardrobe from other shows in the past and used to get a full year's supply of suits and shirts from Saturday Night Live, though he said that all the Velcro parts had to be buttoned up.

Sara Gilbert, who reprised her role as Darlene Conner from Roseanne, was looking for something more personal. "One of the old pictures of us as a kid that's up there because there's real pictures of us," she said. Though sentimental items don't have the same meaning as memories, she said she will try to find something.

Emma Kenney, who played Darlene's daughter Harris, already grabbed a piece of the set. "I took a mug from The Lunch Box the other day. It's already in my pantry," she shared.

Laurie Metcalf, known for playing Jackie Harris, spoke to PEOPLE alongside Kenney at the Lobo Lounge set. Looking around the room, Metcalf joked about grabbing something off the wall. "I might take one right off the wall," she said after Kenney mentioned having a Lobo Lounge shirt. Metcalf admitted she didn't have one herself and also talked about another item she's thinking of taking: "My blue coat with the fur. I've worn that for 30 years. That might be fun to take."

John Goodman said that saying goodbye to the show was really hard and that it was something he would miss for a while. He admitted he was old and resistant to change. Reflecting on the journey, he mentioned that the last seven seasons had gone by quickly, adding that it felt like they had just started the show a couple of weeks ago.

Sara Gilbert said they laughed a lot on set and that the entire team, not just the cast, but also the crew and writers, felt like family. She shared that the experience was deeply meaningful to them and that it was hard to imagine being without it.

