Who Was Lulu Roman? Hee Haw Star and Gospel Singer Dies at 78

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention to an individual's death.

Lulu Roman, known for her role on the long-running country comedy show Hee Haw, died on April 23 at the age of 78. No official cause of death was shared, but it was confirmed that her passing was unexpected. Roman became a familiar face in American households thanks to her nearly 25-year stint on Hee Haw, which aired from 1969 to 1993.

She was also a successful Southern gospel singer and recorded many albums, winning a Dove Award in 1985 and joining the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999, as per Variety.

Born Bertha Louise Hable in Dallas on May 6, 1946, Roman faced a difficult childhood after being abandoned at an orphanage at age 4. She battled health and self-esteem issues, often teased for her weight. “I learned very early on that I could use a quick wit that the Lord had given me to have people laugh with me instead of at me,” she said.

She joined Hee Haw when producers were looking for a plus-sized comedic actress. Country legend Buck Owens recommended her, saying, “She’s in Dallas!”

Roman credited him for her big break: “He said, ‘One of these days you’re going to be a big star, and I’m going to have something to do with it.’ I said, ‘Keep talking, cowboy.'” Despite success, Roman struggled with drugs and was once off the show for a year due to legal trouble and pregnancy. She later found faith and said that when she got down on her knees and gave her life to the Lord, she believed he took those drugs away from her.

Roman was allowed to sing Christian music on Hee Haw and continued her gospel career after the show. Her health worsened over time, and by her 60s, she weighed 380 pounds and needed a scooter.

She underwent lap-band surgery in 2005 and lost 200 pounds but had to remove the band in 2009 due to complications. She maintained her weight with portion control and faith. She once shared that not only can she walk, but she can run, though not too fast.

