Justin Bieber Expresses Frustration With Paparazzi Following Him Everywhere; Says ‘This Has to Stop’

Justin Bieber is once again making headlines, this time for posting a video of an intense encounter with paparazzi. In the viral clip, the 31-year-old singer appears visibly frustrated as he's swarmed while trying to walk away. Surrounded and unable to move, Bieber circles the photographers, growing increasingly irritated while repeatedly saying, “Look at these guys.” He later shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “This has to stop.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has shown frustration with the paparazzi. Just a few days ago, Justin Bieber was caught on camera lashing out at photographers as he left a coffee shop in California. The tense encounter, which quickly went viral, showed the pop star calling out the paparazzi for what he described as their “money-hungry” behavior and lack of basic human decency.

Bieber had been visiting the café with friends when a paparazzo casually greeted him with a “Good morning.” Clearly annoyed, the singer covered his face and retorted, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

Things escalated as he walked up to the group of photographers and yelled, “Money, money, money, money, money,” while gesturing with his fingers. “That’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings,” he continued, aggressively covering their camera lenses.

Dressed in a tie-dye hoodie, blue shorts, colorful socks, and lime green clogs, Bieber's frustration was evident as he demanded the group leave him alone. “That’s all you care about — money, not people,” he shouted before walking away.

This incident followed a series of candid social media posts where the Grammy winner opened up about his ongoing struggle with anger and self-regulation. “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh (sic),” he admitted in one Instagram post.

The singer, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday with close friends and family, is no stranger to intense public scrutiny. But as his recent posts and viral videos suggest, his patience with invasive paparazzi behavior seems to be wearing thinner than ever.

