Will Zendaya Reprise Her Role in Tom Holland Starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Find Out Here

All the die-hard fans of Spider-Man have been awaiting to hear new information related to the next and the fourth ever entry. While usually it is Tom Holland who spills the tea, this time we would like to bring some new information about the cast, and especially whether Zendaya is involved in it.

Recent reports suggest that the actress will be seen in the next web-slinger outing. However, her role might not be exactly what all of us enjoyed in the previous ones. As per a report by Cosmic Circus, Zendaya would have a minor role.

For those who do not know, Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be taking place between the Robert Downey Jr. starrer Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie might even work as a connecting entry between the two grand superhero ensembles.

The film was first confirmed by Tom Holland back when he made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, stating, “Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. It’s super exciting. Yeah, I can’t wait.”

The official title of the next Spider-Man outing was later revealed by the director of the outing, Destin Daniel Cretton, at CinemaCon. Further reports also suggested that the fourquel is set to begin filming this summer, as confirmed by Cretton, who had more surprises to share at CinemaCon.

The filmmaker even brought Tom Holland onscreen, stunning fans, as the actor could not be physically present for the event.

The reason why The Devil All the Time star could not join Cretton at the highly acclaimed event might be because he was filming The Odyssey, a feature by the legendary Christopher Nolan.

Talking about the grand entry, it even stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, as well as Robert Pattinson. Holland would join his old co-stars, including Jon Bernthal and the girlfriend Zendaya.

The Odyssey is based on an ancient Greek pilgrimage literature and will release on July 17, 2026. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31, 2026.

