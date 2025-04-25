Watch: Rajinikanth stops midway at 400-year-old Matheswaran Shiva Temple as superstar heads for Jailer 2 shoot

Rajinikanth has been busy these days with the power-packed shooting schedule for Jailer 2. The actor is frequently seen travelling to and from the sets, and videos of his special fan meets on the way have gone viral on the internet. However, the senior actor recently made a special pitstop at an ancient temple on his way.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving at the temple gates, dressed in traditional attire. The senior star flashed a hearty smile as he was greeted by the temple authorities.

Check out the video here:

The Matheswaran Shiva Temple is said to be 400 years old. It was buried and unused for so many years, as the history goes. It wasn’t until 1997 that it was rediscovered and restored. Over the years, the temple's surreal beauty and simplistic appeal have made it a popular spot for tourists and devotees.

Well, during his frequent appearances at the shooting spot of Jailer 2, the actor’s luxurious SUV grabbed attention. Rajinikanth’s recent four-wheeler, an MG Hector six seater in black, comes at a whopping price tag of Rs. 18 lakhs.

The actor rode up the sunroof of his car as he greeted and thanked his fans as they surrounded it, greeting him with the chant of Thalaiva.

Coming back to his film projects, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action entertainer is the sequel to the 2023-released film by the same name. Produced by Sun Pictures, it also stars Ramya Krishnan and SJ Suryah in key roles.

Besides this, the Tamil actor also has another upcoming release, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will be hitting the theaters on August 14.

