‘Would Be A Shame To…’: Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Teases Future Of The Dutton Universe

Hit Starz series Yellowstone concluded after its fifth and final season but Cole Hauser who played Rip Wheeler in the Western drama feels there could be more to explore in the universe. Since Kevin Costner’s — who played the Dutton family patriarch John — sudden exit from the show in the middle of season 5, makers had to come up with a storyline to provide closure.

Although John Dutton’s arc is complete, Hauser believes that ending the universe altogether would be a “shame” because of its endless possibilities. Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor revealed shared his wish for the show’s future.

Hauser admitted that although he was “just a hired gun” it would be “a shame to stop a great thing." He further noted that “numbers speak for themselves and America has spoken." According to him, show creator Taylor Sheridan intended to bring back an unapologetic, honest, loyal American man with strong values. “I believe we have accomplished that together," he added.

In the second half of season 5, following Costner’s exit, Hauser’s character came more into focus. He took over the Dutton family ranch while maintaining his obligations with his wife Beth (Kelly Reilly) and their pseudo-adopted son Carter (Finn Little). So the entire limelight was on Hauser’s character since Costner’s exit.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, the actor expressed his excitement over the finale episodes of season 5 before its release on November 10. "I hope that they love it," he told the outlet. "And, you know, maybe there'll be more. Maybe they're wrong. But if this is it, then it's been one hell of a ride," teased adding that as long as Sheridan is writing he’d be “interested” in returning to the show.

In April, the actor spoke about returning for its final season and people’s reaction to the show. "It's pretty wild that this show has touched so many," he said at the time and admitted that he was “excited” to go back to work.

Yellowstone, all seasons are available to stream on Netflix.