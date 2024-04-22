‘He Was Why I Loved Movies': Pulp Fiction Producer Stacey Sher Praises Bruce Willis For Being Kind To Her Late Dad

Movies have a way of capturing our hearts, not just with their stories but also with the people who make them. Stacey Sher, the producer of the iconic film Pulp Fiction, recently shared a heartfelt story about one of his stars, Bruce Willis.

Among the heartwarming tales shared at the 30th anniversary celebration of Pulp Fiction, Stacey spoke about Willis’ kindness towards her late father. Her late father ended up being Willis’ boxing coach for the movie. Let’s dive further and learn more about the bond between Willis and Sher’s father.

A kind gesture on set

Pulp Fiction movie stars gathered to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Stacey recalled a special memory involving her late father, Sy Sher, and Bruce Wills. Despite being new to the movie world, Sy Sher found himself coaching Bruce in boxing on set. “Bruce was so kind to him, as this man who had never done this before, but revered cinema. [He] was why I loved movies,” Stacey said.

Stacey’s bond with Bruce

Stacey talked about her relationship with Bruce over the years. When asked about keeping in touch with Willis, she mentioned, “You know from time to time. I know [his ex-wife] Demi Moore and the girls, and he is a wonderful person. We all wish the best for him.”

Bruce is currently facing challenges as he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Stacey Sher’s bond with the movie director & writer Quentin Tarantino

Stacey Sher didn’t just talk about her personal stories, but she also praised the movie’s director and writer, Quentin Tarantino. According to PEOPLE, she praised Tarantino’s unique vision and dedication to his craft. “I thought of them as the continuation of his artistic exploration, and I have always believed his artistic exploration backed him as the filmmaker and auteur that he is,” she said.

Stacey Sher also mentioned that Quentin Tarantino is passionate and highly principled. She added that he really loves movies. Stacey believes that the movie world is better because Quentin Tarantino has been a part of it.

A star-studded celebration

The evening was not just a trip down memory lane. Alongside Sher, many Pulp Fiction other stars from the iconic film Pulp Fiction joined the opening night celebration of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival. Bruce Willis was there, of course, and he was joined by Hollywood legends like John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and daughter Tallulah Willis were also present.

Stacey Sher’s personal life

Outside of the busy Hollywood life, Stacey Sher has a journey full of personal stories too. She’s married to musician Kerry Brown since 2001 and is a proud mom of two kids.

Stacey Sher has been involved in producing a variety of acclaimed movies over the years, like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Garden State, Contagion, Erin Brockovich, and Out of Sight. Her work spans various genres, showcasing her versatility and talent as a producer in the entertainment industry.

And, outside of her busy career in Hollywood, she enjoys spending time with her family and supporting her husband, Kerry Brown’s music projects.

