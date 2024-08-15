‘It Didn't Make Sense’: Percy Jackson Star Reveals He Almost Made A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy had several cameos in mind, but not all of them made the final cut—including Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell’s appearance as Kidpool. Scobell played Reynold’s younger version in The Adam Project, which was also directed by Levy, so his cameo was assumed to be the perfect match. However, the young actor didn’t agree!

Speaking with IGN, Scobell, 15, admitted that there were talks about him joining the third sequel, but it “didn’t make sense” at the time. "There was a little bit of talks, like maybe Kidpool, or like Teen[pool], or something like that," he said. "But, I grow a lot, and I'm super busy with Percy, and it didn't make sense for the time.”

He recalled Levy calling him to discuss his potential cameo, which in itself was “crazy” for the actor. Scobell had a feeling that his version of Kidpool wouldn’t be a great fit, and he wasn’t surprised when Levy called to inform him about it.

“The fact that he gave me a call to tell me that it wasn't happening, which I didn't even expect it to happen in the first place... that was just more than I could ever ask for,” he recalled.

Scobell is hard at work filming the sequel to Percy Jackson! However, he has grown much more since the 2023 film Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which he calls “unfortunate.”

"I do, unfortunately, [grow a lot], which will not match the continuity from last season, but, you know," he told the portal. In fact, Levy also blamed Scobell’s puberty for his missed cameo in Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that it was Scobell's "dream" to have a special appearance in the film. “If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would've been Kidpool. It was his dream,” Levy jokes.

When he and Ryan reached out, they realized that the young actor was too tall and had a voice “too low” for Kipool. “Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can't stop it. So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn't be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding," the director said.