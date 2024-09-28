'It Just Went Into Me': Stevie Nicks Reveals She Wrote Pro-Choice Anthem The Lighthouse After Roe Vs. Wade Was Overturned

Stevie Nicks recently released a song titled The Lighthouse, marking her first original track in four years. The legendary singer shared that she decided to release a pro-choice anthem after the rights protected by Roe v. Wade were overturned in 2022, a decision that she felt deeply impacted women's rights. Nicks explained that she was sad by the news at the time, which inspired her to write a song. Read on further to know more details!

ALSO READ: Stevie Nicks Net Worth: How Much Does Fleetwood Mac Star Earn? Exploring Her Career, Income, Lifestyle And More

In a recent interview with People magazine, Stevie Nicks opened up about the inspiration behind her latest pro-choice anthem, The Lighthouse. Nicks told the publication, "I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away," explaining that two years ago, when she started to understand the consequences of disappearing women’s rights, she watched a lot of the news deeply, saying, "I was like a sponge — it just went into me."

The singer revealed that she turned her sadness into a song. She explained that one morning, she woke up with the words "I have my scars" in her head, noting that it was unusual because she doesn’t usually write in the morning. Nicks added that she quickly grabbed her notebook and started writing the whole thing, which became a "long-form poem."

The singer expressed that although she didn’t know what kind of song it would be, she found an instrumental she liked and recorded the track within "two or three days." Nicks noted, "I never redid the vocal — it's an original vocal — and it's taken me two years.” The new track was created by a collaborative effort from Nicks, Sheryl Crow, and Dave Cobb.

Advertisement

Nicks further mentioned that the song had gone through many hands as it traveled between various producers, musicians, and people who contributed to its creation. She expressed gratitude for Sheryl Crow, noting that she helped with the production, and acknowledged Dave Cobb for his "incredible work" on the classical guitar chords, saying he was the first producer she collaborated with on the song.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Stevie Nicks Songs; From Gypsy To Gold Dust Woman

Stevie Nicks added, "I’ve been touring solidly for two years, so the whole time, we've been working on this song. I never thought it would take two years to get it to the point where it was perfect."

Meanwhile, Nicks is set to perform The Lighthouse as the featured musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 12, 2024. This appearance will mark her first time on the show since 1983 when she promoted her second solo album.