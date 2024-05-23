Stevie Nicks Net Worth: How Much Does Fleetwood Mac Star Earn? Exploring Her Career, Income, Lifestyle And More

Stevie Nicks has captivated audiences for over five decades with her distinct voice and unforgettable performances. Nicks, a member of Fleetwood Mac and a successful solo artist, has established himself as a rock icon with an impressive career. Nicks, born on May 26, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, began her musical career as a teenager.

She met musician Lindsey Buckingham, and the two eventually joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, which led to enormous success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicks' net worth is estimated to be $120 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, proving her long-standing influence and popularity in the music industry.

Fleetwood Mac and solo career achievements

Nicks' career took off after she and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac. Their first album with the band, Fleetwood Mac (1975), featured hits like Rhiannon and Landslide. The success continued with the release of Rumours in 1977, which included classics such as Dreams and Go Your Own Way. Rumors sold over 40 million copies worldwide and remained at No. 1 on the American albums chart for 31 weeks.

In addition to her work with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks established a successful solo career. Her debut album, Bella Donna (1981), was a commercial success, reaching quadruple platinum status. She has released several solo albums, including The Wild Heart (1983) and In Your Dreams (2011). Nicks is the only woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—first with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019.

Income and royalties from music

Nicks' music career has provided her with a substantial income, particularly through songwriting and composing. As the primary songwriter for many of Fleetwood Mac's hits, she has received substantial royalties over the years. In December 2020, Nicks sold Primary Wave an 80% stake in her music catalog for $80 million. The catalog includes well-known songs such as Edge of Seventeen and Rhiannon, which adds to her net worth.

Financial information from Fleetwood Mac's tours also reveals the band's lucrative deals. For example, during their 2018-2019 Live Nation tour, each band member was expected to earn $200,000 per show, for a total of $12 million over 60 shows.

Lifestyle and personal life

Despite her fame and fortune, Nicks has maintained a relatively private personal life. She has only been married once, to Kim Anderson, in 1983, and the marriage lasted three months. Nicks has been linked to numerous celebrities, including Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and Don Henley.

Nicks has also made substantial real-estate investments. In 2005, she paid approximately $9 million for a gated home in the Pacific Palisades. Although she listed it for $14 million in 2017, the final sale information is not publicly available. She also owns an ocean-view penthouse condo in Santa Monica, which she paid $3 million for in 2004. Nicks sold her custom-built mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, in 2007 for $3 million, which she shared with her brother and family.

