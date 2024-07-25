'It Keeps Me Youthful': Sean Paul Reveals He Will Continue To Make Music And Won't Retire

Sean Paul, the Jamaican dancehall deejay, recently revealed that he is not planning on retiring from his thriving music career anytime soon. Paul, who has achieved tremendous success and has collaborated with many top artists in the industry, shared that it gets 'harder,' but music keeps him 'youthful.' Read on further to know more details!

Sean Paul reveals he will continue to make music and won't retire

Sean Paul recently spoke with NME, per People magazine, at the Wireless Festival in London, where he shared his thoughts about retirement plans. As per the magazine, he told the outlet in a TikTok video, "No, man, me nah retire ’til me dead like a tire. Trust me now, man," noting, "It gets harder. It do get harder as someone who’s growing older."

The Temperature singer, 51, further mentioned, "It’s a thing, but it keeps me youthful." Paul added he recently read something that said that attending two concerts or festivals a month can add nine years to your life, and quipped, "So I’mma live forever! You know what I mean?"

Sean Paul recently collaborated with Will Smith on the track Light Em Up for his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Sean Paul believes music keeps people 'young'

During his candid conversation with the outlet, Grammy Winner singer Sean Paul also shared his thoughts on the power of music, saying it helps people grow and helps to "keep you young at the same time, so that’s omnipotent. That’s like God, so big up, God, and big up, music."

Paul further expressed his love for performing at music festivals, saying it's all about the "synergy" and gathering of people who want to have fun. He said "big up" for everybody who attends the festivals every year and the organizers who put in the effort to make these events happen.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul is set to perform shows throughout Canada in August and September as part of his Greatest Tour 2024.