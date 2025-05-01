Tourist Family Twitter Reviews: Is Sasikumar, Simran’s Tamil comedy drama worth your time? Read 9 tweets to know

Tourist Family is the latest Tamil comedy-drama that hit theaters on May 1. Written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the film had already been creating a buzz ahead of its release. Now, as it premieres on the big screen, social media is abuzz with reviews.

To begin with, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shared a heartfelt review of Tourist Family, saying he loved every bit of the movie. Taking to X, the Marco actor posted a picture with Sasikumar and congratulated him on delivering a cinematic spectacle.

Check out the review here:

Coming to the audience response, Tourist Family has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Viewers have largely described it as a feel-good film that does full justice to its genre.

Audiences found the movie engaging throughout, with both halves of the film maintaining a tight narrative and avoiding major loopholes.

Speaking of the performances, netizens have especially praised child actor Kamalesh for his flawless dialogue delivery and expressive acting.

What stood out most was the film’s fresh storyline, which steered clear of clichés and offered something new to the family drama genre.

However, some viewers criticized the film for including political elements, feeling they were unnecessary and distracted from the main storyline.

Have a look at the reviews here:

Coming back to the film, alongside lead actor Sasikumar, the cast includes Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Shankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, and others.

The story follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family navigating a series of crises after the country’s economy collapses in the wake of the pandemic.

