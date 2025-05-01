Days of Our Lives April 30 Episode Recap: Did Johnny Point Gun at EJ? Find Out

On the April 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Susan goes to the hospital to yell at her son to get back in his bed as he was seen sitting and reading on his table. EJ tells her that his son needed him and that he could feel it. EJ has to visit his son and make amends.

Johnny recalls Chanel kicking him out after he wakes up on the DiMera couch. Paulina also wonders what was up with him. She then tells him not to sulk and to make things right with Chanel.

Paulnia further tells him that he needed to get past that with the assistance of a strong woman and that he needs to fight for his marriage. Later, Susan stops by and tells Johnny about EJ being eager to meet him.

In the episode, Paulina and Chanel are seen having a conversation, where Chanel voices her concerns. Then Paulina advises her that this is a period for Chanel and her husband to hold on together, forgive, and let their love help them through that.

Meanwhile, Susan told her grandson the truth that everything will work out with Chanel and also with EJ, who would soon be home. Johnny asks her, “How soon?” After which, EJ enters with a cane. Johnny was about to storm off, but his grandma attempted to stop him and work everything over.

As Johnny brushes Susan, she flinches and tells EJ that Johnny has a “bad, bad secret.” In the episode, EJ also recalled where he had put the memory card from Rafe’s camera.

Later, Channel and Jonny see one another at the square. But rather than speaking to him, Chanel goes to the bakery.

On the other hand, when Susan goes upstairs, EJ sits down at the desk and pulls the memory card for the AFTW and puts it into his tablet. The audience witnesses a recording of EJ’s shoulder, and over Jonny is seen pointing a gun at him.

