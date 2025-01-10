‘It Really Pushed Me’: Maxton Hall Star Damian Hardung Teases His Character Arc In Season 2; Says 'Don't Know If That's Healthy'

Damian Hardung who plays rich spoilt brat James Beaufort in the romance-drama series Maxton Hall teased his story arc for season 2 without giving away any spoilers.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor revealed that “the second season is really dark, and [there’s] a lot of grief and trauma in my character.” As for where the post-production has reached, Hardung shared that he just completed the ADR process for the season.

The Love Sucks actor admittedly had a tough time filming the sophomore season. “It really pushed me to a point where I’m like: ‘I don’t know if that’s healthy anymore,’” he added. Hardung, who famously starred in the hit Netflix show How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) further expressed his eagerness to witness their Maxton Hall season 2 on screen.

The actor admitted that he enjoyed filming lighthearted scenes in season one but the second one brought its own set of challenges that took a toll on his mental health.

However, during the filming, he developed a love for everything he had to do for the series. He still tried to “get back” to the less dark side of his character because “that’s something very close to me.”

The release date is still under wraps but Maxton Hall season 2 will be out on Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2025.