'It Was So Bad': Meg Ryan Recalls Wanting To 'Stand Up And Leave' During THIS Infamous Awkward Interview Of 2003

Meg Ryan fans would remember her 2003 interview with BBC because it went down as one of British TV’s most awkward media interactions. At the time, the When Harry Met Sally actress was proclaimed Hollywood’s sweetheart and queen of the rom-com genre. But she suddenly severed from her cliche genre by doing Jane Campion’s erotic thriller The Cut.

This change didn’t sit well with the viewers and press, and in the aftermath, UK interviewer Michael Parkinson slyly grilled her for appearing nude on-screen. As the interview progressed, Parkinson grew more impatient, and the actress’ answers got increasingly shorter. Eventually, when he asked what she would do if she was the one asking questions, Ryan promptly replied, “Wrap it up.”

In a recent interview with The Times of London, the Sleepless in Seattle actress reflected on the cringe encounter. “I thought it was so bad,” she said. Since the US talk shows would usually have breaks, the actress was anticipating one during her chat with BBC. “I kept waiting for the break because I was gonna stand up and leave. But the break never came,” Ryan recalled.

When asked whether she questioned Parkinson after the interview, Ryan denied it, saying she was not interested. “I left. I was like, wow, I didn’t know who that guy was, to begin with, and I don’t have to think about him again,” she said.

According to Deadline, in 2021, the interviewer admitted to regretting asking passive-aggressive questions to the actress and didn’t believe it was either of their best moments. Ryan had earned acclaim for her back-to-back roles in Nora Ephron’s films When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.

In the recent interview, she fondly recalled Ephron and how she helped shape her career. Ryan revealed that every piece of advice the writer gave her, from the right type of dinner table to the type of guy she should marry, was proven to be right.

The actress recently turned director for the 2023 rom-com What Happens Later. She also starred in the film opposite David Duchovny as a former couple who come across each other in a deserted airport.