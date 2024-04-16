'Miss AI' Pageant revolutionizes beauty standards with social media crowning; DETAILS inside

The Miss AI pageant has arrived, combining technology and glamor like never before. This competition offers a new perspective on beauty, with AI-generated models and influencers taking center stage.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  08:18 PM IST |  574
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ NahBabyNah
Key Highlight
  • Miss AI pageant introduces groundbreaking beauty standards showcasing AI-generated models
  • Contestants judged on social media engagement and technical proficiency in AI creation

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) beauty pageant, dubbed 'Miss AI,' has been announced. This innovative competition, which features AI-generated models and influencers vying for the coveted title, marks a turning point in traditional beauty pageants, according to Forbes. It portrays a new era in which technology meets beauty standards. 

Unveiling Miss AI

Miss AI, the brainchild of the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA), aims to celebrate the intersection of technology and beauty by judging contestants on their appearance, online presence, and technical prowess in creating AI models. With a $20,000 prize pool at stake, the competition promises to be fierce as AI "ladies" compete for the title. 

According to Forbes, the judging criteria for Miss AI include fan engagement, audience growth rate, and platform utilization. Judges, including two AI influencers, will evaluate contestants based on their online presence and technical proficiency in AI creation.


Fanvue partnership and prizes

Miss AI collaborates with Fanvue, a subscription-based platform hosting virtual models, to bring this unique pageant to life through AI innovation. The winner of Miss AI, dubbed 'Miss AI,' will receive a $5,000 cash prize, as well as promotion on the Fanvue platform and PR support totaling $5,000. The runners-up and third-place winners will also be rewarded for their efforts. 

The future of beauty

Miss AI represents a significant shift in beauty pageants by featuring AI-generated judges alongside human counterparts. The judging panel includes prominent figures such as Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, who have large online followings.

According to Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and one of the human judges, "It's been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it's quite incredible what is possible." This sentiment emphasizes the transformative power of AI in reshaping traditional norms and perceptions. 

The winner of Miss AI will be announced on May 10, followed by an online awards ceremony later that month. As the world awaits the results, one thing is sure: Miss AI is more than just a pageant; it is an example of AI's ability to revolutionize beauty standards and redefine beauty in the digital age.

Know more about 'Miss AI' Pageant:

Who can participate in the Miss AI Pageant?
Participants must be entirely AI-generated, and there are no limitations on the tools utilized.
What are the prizes for winners of the Miss AI Pageant?
The winner of the Miss AI Pageant receives a $5,000 cash prize, promotion on the Fanvue platform, and PR support worth more than $5,000.
