Totally creepy': Why Katy Perry asked Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift for 'lock' of their hair back in 2013?

Everyone knew that fans got obsessed with celebrities, but it was nice to learn that celebrities got starstruck too. Katy Perry had kept locks of hair from Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift in her purse, as she admitted at the iHeartRadio release party for Prism in Los Angeles. Here’s what the singer shared.

Katy Perry revealed hairy memories

"One of the first times I went to the Grammys, I got to share a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift," she had said. "I asked them for a lock of their hair from each one of them, which was totally creepy but awesome." And that wasn't all. The Firework singer had mentioned that she put little bows on the two locks of hair and had placed them in her purse. "That had been my little secret, and I had been a freak!" she exclaimed.

At the time, Perry, now 38, was revealing quite a bit about herself as she had promoted her new album, Prism. She had also opened up about her divorce from actor Russell Brand. When speaking about her ups and downs with John Mayer Katy revealed, "I'm not the kind of person that is always, like, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, I was pretty f*****, yes. It hurt a lot. I got a good knock." Later she mentioned that she had developed a new way of dealing with men.

She said, "My self-worth was in someone else's hands, which is never a good idea, because it can be taken from you at any time, and it was, and it was shattered. But I don't do that anymore."

Katy Perry is now dealing with housing problem

Katy Perry and her current partner Orlando Bloom have found themselves in a legal housing trouble. They tried to buy a house from a man named Carl Westcott in Santa Barbara in July 2020, just before their daughter Daisy Dove was born. They paid $15 million for the house. Here's where it gets messy: Carl Westcott, who was 80 years old at the time (he's 83 now), had recently had back surgery and was taking painkillers. He and his lawyers are now saying that because of these painkillers, he couldn't properly review the contract when he sold the house to Perry and Bloom. They claim he wasn't in the right state of mind to agree to the sale, so the contract might not be valid. Now it's a bizarre and messy situation that's causing quite a bit of drama.

