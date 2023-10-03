'Did she write all her own songs?': Revisit the time Taylor Swift called out the music industry for having 'different vocabulary for men and women; WATCH

Taylor Swift is not new to controversies as she is constantly in the headlines for her songs and personal life. Not to forget, both are ironically correlated as well. However, there was a time when Taylor was often questioned as to how she could write all the chartbuster hit songs all by herself. Reacting to the same, the singer blasted the people who brought up the accusations.

Taylor Swift calls out the sexism in the music industry

The pop star once pushed back against sexist stereotypes in an interview to promote her new album, Lover. During a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith, Taylor Swift reflected on her opinion on how women are treated differently than their male peers in the music industry and touched upon how people question whether she can write her superhit songs. “You’re always going to have people going, ‘Did she write all her own songs?’” said the singer.

In the interview, Swift reveals that she has been subjected to sexist labels from doubters in the music industry, despite her chart-topping hits. She explains the undervaluing of her work when people pose the question, “Did she write all her own songs?” While she has been accused of having ghostwriters or lying about composing her own music, the singer takes offense to this because it violates her artistry as a woman.

Taylor Swift explains how women and men are treated differently

After being trolled by the netizens for penning down her personal life, especially her love life in her songs, Swift called out the double standards. She added, “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry. A man does something, it’s ‘strategic’; a woman does the same thing, it’s ‘calculated.’” She later explained, “A man is allowed to ‘react’; a woman can only ‘over-react,’ … A man ‘stands up for himself,’; a woman ‘throws a temper tantrum.’”

