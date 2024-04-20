Orlando Bloom Said He Could Never Walk Again At 20 Because Of THIS Incident; Find Out

Orlando Bloom is best known for roles in blockbuster films like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. With his remarkable performances, he has made a name for himself and the ability to play a diverse range of characters blended with his charismatic presence, has established himself as a renowned figure in the industry. However, it was not an easygoing life for him, at least physically.

Before playing characters like Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series he met with a terrible near-death experience. That was “one of the darkest times” of his life. Bloom is engaged to singer Katy Perry and they share a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. Bloom has also one son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, whom he shares with his former wife, Miranda Kerr. Recently, the actor detailed those days and he was told that he could never walk again.

Orlando Bloom Discusses His Near-Death Experience When He Was 20

During an appearance on Trevor Noah's What Now? podcast, Bloom shared details of those days when he faced the toughest phase of his life.

Recalling his visit to one friend's apartment in west London's Notting Hill neighborhood he said how they faced trouble opening the apartment's terrace and how he jumped into action which led him to go through such a critical situation. They did not know that just by kicking in from outside, the door would have opened.

"I looked out the window ... and I'm like, 'I could just jump that. That's no problem,' and instead I saw this piece of metal running down the wall, which was not a drain pipe you could hold on to," Bloom recalled. "It was a piece of metal, like coming out of the wall. I was like, 'Well, if I just pinch it like this I'll grab a hold of it like this.'"

But it was an unlucky day for Bloom as he while trying to grab on to the piece of metal lost his grip and fell down on a first-floor apartment's balcony. He cited that he landed between railings with spikes and an old washing machine.

"I landed plum between the middle of it," he said.

The real problem started then only as the nearest hospital was far, paramedics were called and what they said was disturbing.

"They were like, 'We have a 20-year-old kid who may never walk again unless you take him in,'" Bloom recalled.

His injury was so severe that the ambulance had to go at a walking speed and it took five hours to reach the hospital.

Speaking in a video posted on UNICEF’s Instagram in light of World Mental Health Day two years ago, Bloom shared the moment:

“When I was 19 I fell three floors from a window and broke my back,” he said. “I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact. I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again.”

“Before the operation, I needed four nurses to help me move,” Bloom told the Chicago Tribune. “Ten days later, I walked out of the hospital. I had a miraculous recovery.”

“As somebody who’d sort of always been very active in my life, it felt very restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain,” he added. In August 2021, Bloom shared his story on Instagram with a post showing him wearing a back brace while riding a bicycle.

Orlando Bloom Said Katy Perry's Support Is So Encouraging

That's what a partner does, right? Yes, and Katy Perry is always there to push Bloom to become the best version of himself. While speaking with ET, Bloom said:

"It's so encouraging… we're both, I think, you know, cheerleaders for each other," Bloom said of Perry. "She definitely pushes me to be the best version of myself and we both hold each other accountable as best we can."

"Her support was, you know, obviously immensely important and always is," he added.

The actor also opened up about his relationship with Perry during the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast. “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” the Lord of the Rings star said.

While speaking to Noah, Bloom also stated he and Perry both have an "understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to," admitting that the "Roar" singer "definitely demands that I evolve."

"I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," he continued, referencing Perry's hit single. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

The duo met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

